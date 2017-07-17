Social Media Advisor Dr. Faisal Ranjha, who is active on social media on behest of the key personalities belonging to the incumbent government, said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the Roger Federer of Pakistan politics.

Ranjha took to his twitter and tweeted, "Nawaz Sharif is Roger Federer of Pakistan Politics. Huge vote base that opponent's fear, always find a way to win under extreme pressure!"

He said that no matter how many people are in opposition with Nawaz Sharif, he always manages to win with a 'huge vote base'.