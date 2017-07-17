CHINIOT - The office of a nonprofit organisation, established in 2009 to rescue the drowning people in the River Chenab, was taken over by Rescue 1122 allegedly without adopting the legal procedure.

Lucky Rescue Club was established when there was no organisaiton to rescue such people who come to the river for bathing and boating. As there was no government department or office there for such services, then district coordination officer Rana Tahir Khan allotted the nonprofit with a piece of land on the bank of River Chenab.

Vide his order No 166-60/ DCO-C dated 18-1-2010, the DCO as per report of Revenue Department and TMA, allotted the land for the establishment of rescue centre, said Shafiq Ahmad, executive of Rescue Club. He said that for the last eight years, the centre has rescued some 4,000 drowning people from Chenab and recovered over 200 dead bodies from the river.

The centre has also three boats, four water scooters, kiosks, jackets and essential facilities to cope with any untoward situation or natural calamity including floods, he claimed. The centre has also made mock exercises to cope with the threat of flood.

However, some officials of Rescue 1122 along with heavy contingent of police, broke the locks of the office; threw the furniture and essential items outside and occupied the office, Shafiq said. He added that they had been in the field since 2009 while the Rescue 1122 was established in Chiniot in 2012-13.

He also added that there was no legal procedure adopted to cancel the allotment of land nor were they served with any notice in this regard.

He appealed to the Punjab chief minister to take note of the situation and allow the NGO to continue its humanitarian services especially in the wake of potential threat of flood in Chenab.

Rescue 1122 District officer Tahira Khan could not be contacted as she was out of the country for training. District Police Officer Mustanser Feroz said that the centre was taken over by the Rescue 1122 with police help.