LAKKI MARWAT - The tourism department has sealed over a dozen travel agencies in Bannu town for not possessing legal documents.

“The action was taken over the directives of provincial secretary tourism Tariq Khan,” Tourism Department Regional Chief Javed Marwat said on Sunday. He said that a team led by him along with a police contingent visited the outlets of travel agents and checked their record.

“During visits, the tourism department official learnt that several travel agents were running business without possessing legal documents and licenses,” the official maintained, adding that the team members imposed heavy fines on travel agents and also sealed 13 travel agencies.

He warned that travel agents running businesses without obtaining license from tourism department and those involved in fraud would face stern action.

Rs409m annual budget presented for Lakki

Lakki Tehsil Nazim Haji Hidayatullah Khan presented the annual budget of over Rs409 million of tehsil government for the financial year 2017-18.

The meeting held at town hall building in Lakki city was attended by members from treasury and opposition benches. Officials of tehsil municipal administration (TMA) and line departments were also in attendance.

The tehsil nazim said that an amount of over Rs85 million would be spent on payment of salaries, and perks and privileges of employees of municipal administration.

He reiterated that funds meant for uplift projects would be utilised transparently. He told the House that members of the council would be consulted in the launching of uplift schemes in the area of Tehsil Lakki Marwat.

Taking part in the debate on budget members including Juma Raz, Asfandyar and others asked the local TMA authorities to provide details of recruitments and list of employees working in municipal administration.

“The bigwigs of local government and authorities concerned should avoid inducting more employees as the municipal body is already overstaffed,” they maintained.

They said that the budget documents did not carry signatures of the members of finance and account committee, asking the authorities concerned to provide comprehensive budgetary details to the members.

Advocate Hafiz Asif Saleem who was in the chair in the absence of Naib Nazim Dr Sarfraz Khan Meenakhel postponed the meeting until Monday.

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat