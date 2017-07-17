The hearing of Panama Leaks case post JIT report submission started in Supreme Court today.

Three-member judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan accompanied by Justice Saeed Ahmad Sheikh and Justice Ijazul Hassan is hearing the case.

The ruling party Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed its objections in front of the apex court.

The JIT crossed its mandate and worked in biased manner, PML-N argued. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar submitted the objections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari started his arguments.

Bukhari told the court that JIT wrote to Qatari Prince for four times but he refused to accept Pakistani laws and appeared before the team. "PM did not mentioned the prince in his speech in National Assembly," Bukhari added.

"Prince also raised questions on jurisdiction of Supreme Court of Pakistan," he mentioned.

The PTI legal representative further argued that no objection can be raised on JIT report. "This is now between Supreme Court and JIT," he said.

Earlier, Party sources informed The Nation that the legal strategy of the government was being kept secret and was only known to the legal team being led by Khawaja Haris advocate and assisted by Law Minister Zahid Hamid, Barrister Zafarullah and Anoosha Rehman.

Party sources said they did not know the defence line of government’s legal team, but one thing they were sure of was that unwarranted sharing of things with media would be avoided as the leadership believed that most of the troubles they were facing were due to excessive media interaction by the ruling family members in the past.

But some government sources said the defence would seek time for filing of reply on JIT report. They could point out flaws and lacunae in the JIT report and even pray to the court for hearing their objections before further proceeding on the Panama Papers case.