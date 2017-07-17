ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan stated on Monday that the Supreme Court is only a few steps away from embracing the ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan i.e one more judge’s vote against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Two out of five judges of the Supreme Court presently believe PM should be disqualified. If another judge votes for PM’s disqualification then [we will hear] ‘Go Nawaz Go’ [chants] from the Supreme Court as well,” he remarked while conversing with the media during the apex court’s hearing of Panama case post-JIT report.

Awan affirmed that the entire nation has their faith in the Supreme Court and its pending decision of the action to be taken against the high-profile case.

“We have confidence in the Supreme Court. The entire nation, the PTI, the lawyers, everyone stands with the court,” he said, continuing that Maryam group has defeated Nawaz Group within PML-N.

PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque reinstated the request for PM’s resignation, calling the PM a “blemish” on Pakistan’s name.

“PM violated the Constitution and the public’s trust. He lied to the cabinet, his family, and the entire public,” he stated.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in the case will be a beacon of guidance for the coming generations,” he continued.

Opposition leaders expressed their faith in the apex court before the Panama case in the early hours of today.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid — one of the petitioners in the original Panama Papers case — speaking to the media remarked that the entire nation stands behind the apex court. “I’ll first see what the court says before submitting another petition to disqualify Nawaz Sharif,” he stated.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi remarked PTI is part of other opposition parties that are requesting the resignation of the prime minister. "The government’s strategy since day one has been to delay the proceedings," he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, also a part of the petitioners in the case, stated there is no ulterior motive here, the nation only wants a corruption-free country. "Nawaz Sharif has to go now, there is no other way. We want no one in Parliament who does not follow articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution," he remarked.