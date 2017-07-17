MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A meeting of district administration was held to review the plan to fight the floods as from July 16 and July 21, heavy rain is forecasted with thunderstorm in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali directed the Rescue 1122 to ensure the fitness of the ferries and boats to be operated for carrying people across the rivers Jhelum and Chenab.

He was holding a meeting of District Disastrous Management Committee at his office. He said ferrymen be clearly told to stop ferry operation when the rivers are flooding and ferry driving is risky. He also constituted a joint team comprising AC Mandi Bahauddin and Municipal Committee chief officer and tasked it with carrying out a survey of old and dilapidated buildings in the city and adjoining localities.

The residents of dangerous buildings and houses be sternly asked to vacate the houses during raining to save their lives and households from damage, he directed. "We cannot take risk of losing lives of citizens by allowing them to stay in dangerous buildings during rainy season and in flood prone areas," he added.

According to weather forecast, between 16 and 21 July, heavy spell of rain with thunderstorm would continue and all precautionary measures have to be placed on ground to mitigate effects of floods and heavy showers, he asked the meeting participants.

Heads of all district departments including representatives from civil defense and rescue team 1122 attended the meeting. Taking advantage of the meeting he directed the participants to tell people not to go near the place where an oil tanker is found overturned.

Earlier, an oil tanker and truck collided with each other on Mandi Bahauddin - Sargodha Road near Chak 25. Spilling and leakage started and petrol flowed on the road. On receipt of information, DPO Umar Salamat reached the place of occurrence with rescue team and police personals and the area was cordoned off.