ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his annoyance over leakage of material produced during cabinet meetings, reported sourced.

According to sources, PM held several meetings in the residential area of PM house, and they were attended by family members and legal team only. Several employees of PM house have been sent on holidays.

The sources also said, PM put forward his complaint during the meeting of Federal Cabinet, when ministers proposed him to expand the circle of consultation meetings.