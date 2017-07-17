MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The PML-N government has a firm belief in serving masses and is making all-out efforts to overcome the prevailing crises by 2018, MNA Nasir Iqbal Bosal said.

Talking to media here, he informed that the government has approved different development projects including the establishment of 15 schools in different localities with Rs154 million, 15 water filtration plants and sanitation projects worth Rs334 million, four different sports ground of Rs150 million that would be completed till the end of the current year.

He said that the government has established a network of roads across the district to provide the public with better transport facilities. He said that Gujrat-Sargodha Road has been turned into a highway, adding that many of the main roads have also been rehabilitated.

He said that residents of Malakwal and Pind Dadin Khan have been demanding construction of Jhelum River bridge since long to connect the areas to Mandi Bahauddin city. He informed that Rs270 million has been released for construction of the bridge and would be complete by the end of the current financial year.

He said the government has put the country on a path to progress and stability. He said that Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali is monitoring the ongoing development projects in Mandi Bahauddin district to ensure their transparent completion.

He said the newly-established power plants have been have been made operational and they will help overcome energy crisis by 2018