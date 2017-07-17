KASUR - Notables from all walks of life expressed concerns over police failure to arrest the dacoits who fired indiscriminate shots on the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president during a robbery despite the lapse of three months.

Union of Journalists (UoJ) chairman Ajmal Shad said the police failure to arrest culprits of the robbery with KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr has raised concerns not only among the journalist community but also among the public. He said it has put a question mark on the police performance.

District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat said the police indifference and failure to arrest dacoits disappointed the journalist community of the district.

PPP leader Ashfaq Mehr termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community and urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the police failure. PTI chairman Sardar Sarwar Dogar stressed the need for considering the mediamen's concerns and urged the government to take effective steps in this regard.

DC vice chairman,

accomplices booked

Police registered a case against District Council Vice Chairman Malik Ijaz Khan and 100 others on charges of attacking the Lesco office and beating the staff here.

Earlier, the police did not register a case against the accused, who also included Kasur Bar lawyers, despite complaint. DC vice chairman Malik Ijaz, along with accomplices, was accused of ransacking the Lesco office and beating the staff for not withdrawing power theft application against him.