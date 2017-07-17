RAWALPINDI: For security measures of foreign nationals and the installations, local police are unable to communicate with the administration of the Hydropower Project in Kahuta.

Police personnel told that an intelligence report has suggested providing Chinese translators so that the communication between local police and the administration of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project can be possible and trouble-free in the Kahuta Tehsil and they can adopt Standing Operation Procedures for ensure the security of foreign nationals working on the projects.

According to intelligence survey, hundreds of foreigners are working at 12 development projects and found security inadequate in the projects. The agency suggested increasing the number of observation posts and guards, and erecting a barrier at the entry gate. The security has been covered by army and its intelligence wing at Heavy Industries Taxila. Night Police Patrols should be started and security guards should be deployed at hilltops.