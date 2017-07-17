ISLAMABAD - Although the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is passing through very difficult times but still party is intact with minimal chances of some major defections or formation of a forward bloc in the party.

Background interviews with party leaders and in the light of reflection of political observers monitoring the dynamics of national politics, particularly in Punjab, it can be safely said that despite internal rifts and annoyance of a large number of party MPs with party policies and the leadership’s indifference toward them, the PML-N do not face any serious threat of defection or formation of some forward bloc in the coming days.

The sources in the party said that for the past several months a group within the ruling PML-N mainly from central and southern Punjab districts developed serious concerns with the party leadership and some key ministers, but all of them were constrained to stay with the party because of their constituency politics, which greatly depend on development projects and for the support they would be requiring for their day-to-day issues directly relating to the Punjab Government.

Sources said that it was only because of those limitations, the party parliamentarians were compelled in the parliamentary party meeting held the other day to extend support to the prime minister.

It was believed that under a set plan the party MPs who in the recent past had raised serious concerns against the indifference shown towards them by the party leadership and even had created problems for the ruling party within the National Assembly during the budget session were given more time to speak in support of the premier in the parliamentary party meeting.

Individuals like Najaf Sial and Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada were among those who extended unequivocal support to the prime minister in this time of trial and falsify the impression of some major defection from the party or formation of a forward bloc.

Previously, Sial and other MPs from central and southern Punjab districts claimed that they had backing of some 45 to 50 MPs and were not comfortable with party policies and indifference of the federal cabinet members toward them.

The group was strong enough and had embarrassed the government by managing to break the quorum in the National Assembly during the budget session for several times and even during the winding up speech of the finance minister.

But even going to that extreme these dissidents remained within the party and tried to get their issues resolved by the party leadership because of the dynamics of power politics in the province which was in the strong control of the ruling PML-N for the past well over three decades.

Political analysts said that the politics in Punjab was power-centric and it was less about ideological affiliation of the parliamentarians which was amply proved by the shuffling of the electables from one party to another keeping in view their own constituency and personal interests.

In the given scenario as there was no imminent threat to the ruling PML-N to lose the federal and Punjab governments, so the party parliamentarians, even if they have some issues with the party policies and decisions, are constrained to stay with the party because of the power the ruling PML-N wielded both at the federal and the Punjab levels.

Similarly, they would also be lured by massive development grants the prime minister had pledged to them during the last year.

Sources in the party said that the party could face some setback sometime near the next general elections provided the party would land in some serious trouble in case of disqualification of the prime minister in the Panama leaks revelation case. Sources dismiss the claims of individuals such as Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, who had come up with the claim that several dozen party MPs were in contact with him and were prepared to form a forward bloc in the party.

These sources said that the party had several options up its sleeves and in case of disqualification of the prime minister they would come up with his substitute and would try to complete the mandated term of the government to fortify party’s position in the next Senate elections due in March 2018.

By the time the government would be able to complete a number of power projects and the power supply position in the plains of the Punjab would be much better by early next year so the party MPs would wait and weigh their options on continuing with the same party or to switch loyalties till that time.