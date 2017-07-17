MUZAFFARABAD: The unscheduled long-hour power outages in Muzzafarabad and

surrounding areas have irked the residents in the hot season amid. Residents of various city areas have demanded the state government to schedule loadshedding and rationalise its duration to provide relief to people. The loadshedding has adversely affected life,

particularly the business sector is suffering the most. People asked the AJK government to take notice of the serious issue.–Online