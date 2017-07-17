ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan adjourned on Monday the hearing over recounting of votes in PS-114 by-elections as the petitioner’s lawyer could not attend the proceeding.

According to the petitioner, MQM-Pakistan’s Kamran Tessori, his lawyer has suddenly fallen ill, which is why he could not attend the hearing. Tessori requested the court to adjourn the hearing for two days. The chief election commissioner said if the lawyer does not appear in the next hearing, a verdict would be announced.

Moreover, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Aitzaz Ahsan called the case baseless.

The by-election on Sindh Assembly’s seat of PS-114 was held on July 9. PPP’s Saeed Ghani, MQM’s Tessori, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Najeeb Haroon, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ali Akbar Gujjar and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Jadoon were the candidates for the contest.

However, after PPP’s Ghani emerged victories, questions were raised on the transparency of the elections. Tessori, who stood second, requested the ECP to order a recount in the entire constituency and National Database and Registration Authority to verify thumb impressions of all the voters.