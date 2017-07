Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed disqualification reference against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore High Court today.

According to details, PTI activist Babar Awan submitted the reference in the court.

Justice Shahid Karim will take up the case from tomorrow, sources reported.

The PTI reference argued that Shehbaz Sharif gave gift worth billions to his elder brother Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.