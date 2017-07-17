Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan held a high-level meeting of senior party leaders after Panama case hearing Monday.

According to sources, he said that the objections of Sharif family over Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report were based on assumptions alone and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had nothing to say in his defence.

“Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif cannot save themselves from ineligibility,” he added.

Sources said the party also deliberated upon initiating criminal proceedings against the prime minister.

Moreover, Imran’s legal team briefed him over the proceeding and future plans at Bani Gala residence. The party leaders and spokespersons were also briefed about the stance on Panama case.

The PTI chief, who pushed the hardest for Sharif to be investigated, had earlier said the premier would end up in jail, and vowed protests if he was not ousted by the court.

"Either we will celebrate in Islamabad or otherwise we will hit the streets to save our democracy and to make sure we send this mafia to... jail," Imran told supporters.

Supreme Court on Monday began hearings that will decide the fate of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is fighting for his job as he contests the damning conclusions of a corruption investigation into his family's wealth.

The Supreme Court could put Sharif on trial on corruption charges or disqualify him from office, but few expect the judges to dismiss the case after an investigation team submitted a 254-page report into his family wealth last week.