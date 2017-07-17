LAHORE - PTI’s central Secretary Information Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday said that Naz Baloch, formerly associated with the PTI, was not a lady with national stature.

“She was an ordinary party worker with no standing at the national level,” he expressed these remarks while replying to a question at a news conference here. In what seems to be a mutual exchange of party stalwarts, one of the PTI’s most vocal lady activists, Naz Baloch announced to join the PPP yesterday, days after Firdous Aashiq Awan of the PPP joined the PTI.

Notwithstanding her services she had rendered for the party, Shafqat Mahmood tried to belittle Ms Baloch’s work terming her an ordinary worker.

Some interesting comments were also made on the social media over the development. One of the comments suggested that the PPP had exchanged Firdous Aashiq with Naz Baloch, a lady from Karachi who had been defending her previous party in TV talk shows for well over four years.

Replying to another question, Shafqat, this time, made an interesting comment about veteran politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying, “Previously, he was with Mr Zardari, and now he is with Nawaz Sharif. Hopefully, he will be with the PTI if it comes to power [after next elections.]”.

Talking about the Panama case pending with the Supreme Court, PTI’s spokesperson said that PML-N had started describing it an international conspiracy in the last few days. “It is strange that some countries have collaborated to conspire against the Pakistan government,” he expressed his wonder, adding that PML-N leaders were talking of conspiracy but were hesitant to divulge the names.

He said all opposition parties had a united stance that prime minister should resign. In the civilized countries, he said, a person with serious allegations would resign immediately. Reacting to a question that people had given the PML-N a mandate to rule for five years, he said: “People had given the PML-N a mandate to rule and not the mandate to do corruption.”

To a question, he said that PTI would accept the Supreme Court decision on Panama case whether it was against the party or in favour.