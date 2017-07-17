Prompted by the rumors of division in the ruling party Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday asked all factions of the Muslim League to unite under his leadership to take a bold stance on Prime Minister’s resignation.

The PML-Q Chief held a meeting with the party leaders, and talking to a press conference, he said, “The opposition is united in its demand for the resignation of Nawaz Sharif. I will personally visit every province to bring together the members of Muslim League.”

He showed support to the Supreme Court by announcing that he would attend today’s proceedings of the court.

“It is not Nawaz Sharif but the people of Pakistan and its constitutional institutions that are the guardians of democracy. We all firmly stand with the institutions of Pakistan,” he added.

PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Per­vaiz Elahi further said that their stance on the Panama Papers case had been the same since the first day that the prime minister and his family should be held answerable for their illicit acts.

He then added that after the Supreme Court verdict, the PML-N first distributed sweets, but now they are seen bashing the national institutions.

“Despite of ruling for ten years in Punjab, they have not put forward any policy that stands for betterment of common man and poor people.”

He further welcomed the people of PML-N to his party, saying, “We have asked them to join our party and serve the country together.”

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Zain Elahi, Mohammad Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Riaz Asghar Chaudhry, Aamir Sultan Cheema, Vickas Hassan Mokal, Ahmad Shah Khagga, Khadeeja Umar and others

Delaying tactics

Meanwhile, Syed Khursheed Shah, the Leader of the Opposition predicted that the government would try its best to maneuver such tactics which may delay the inevitable, but a decision in the case was required within a week or ten days.

Mr. Shah added that his party wants the parliament to complete its due tenure, adding that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should appoint a successor, as their government did in the past, to protect the sanctity of democracy and parliament, adding that this would have no negative effect on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

After meeting former Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Qaim Ali Shah in Khairpur, Mr Shah reminded that PM Sharif himself had promised to resign if proven guilty of corruption he has been charged with.