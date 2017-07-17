ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari believes that standing with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will mean political demise, close aides said.

A Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, who met Zardari in Dubai over the weekend, told The Nation, that the former president was ready to support completion of the assemblies’ five-year term but was firm to see the back of the premier.

“Zardari knows it will be difficult to contest the general election with the stigma of friendly opposition. He now wants to take a lead over the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf],” he said.

Last day, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked PM Sharif to quit before every citizen shows him a red card.

He appreciated the PPP Punjab for launching the salvo against Nawaz Sharif and his coterie who allegedly caused immense damage to the image of democracy and democratic credentials.

“Nawaz and company has proved that politicians grown and groomed in dictator’s laps had joined politics for their ulterior motives instead of serving the nation and the country,” he added.

Bilawal appealed to his party and the masses to hold “Go Nawaz, Go” rallies in each district headquarters and tell the prime minister that 200 million Pakistanis were up in protest against him and wanted him to go home without wasting any further time.

Last week, the joint investigation team – probing the Panama leaks scandal – submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

The investigators found “glaring disparities” between the Sharif family’s known sources of income and their actual wealth.

Immediately after the submission of the JIT report, Bilawal and PTI leader Imran Khan called for PM’s resignation.

Later, the Awami National Party (ANP) and the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) asked the other opposition parties not to press for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation before he is convicted.

At a meeting of the opposition parliamentary parties here, the two parties differed with the PPP and the PTI-led opposition bloc, which is exerting pressure on the PM to quit.

PM Sharif has however, said that he would neither quit nor dissolve the National Assembly as he had done “nothing wrong” and would not succumb to the demands. Sharif’s team has in the meanwhile finalised a draft petition to challenge the finding of the JIT in the Panama leaks scandal.

The Sharif family, accused of corruption, has raised various objections over the JIT report for its findings.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing of the Panama Papers case today (July 17).

The three-member implementation bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will hear the case.

The petitioners against the PM include, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Jamaat-e-Isami leader Sirajul Haq, while the respondents are: the prime minister, his family members, and several government officials and departments.

The close aide of Asif Ali Zardari said that he had asked the PPP to keep pressure on PM Sharif for resignation and contact other parties to form a grand opposition alliance.

“The alliance could even be on a one-point agenda. We want to see the PM go home for hoodwinking the nation,” he said.

Zardari’s spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar told The Nation that the PM had no justification to stay in power after the JIT report.

“The PPP has launched the ‘Go Nawaz, Go’ campaign and hopefully he will go sooner than later,” he said.

Babar said that Bilawal and the PPP would not support a PM who had “deceived” the nation and “looted” their money.

PPP WON’T TOLERATE ANY

TAMPERING WITH ITS

MANDATE: BILAWAL

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned police baton-charge on party workers and their arrests in Quetta for protesting against “gerrymandering” of by-election results from NA-260 and “rigging”.

In a press statement issued here, the PPP chairman said that election results were not being announced properly even 24 hours after the polling, where polling agents of PPP candidate Mir Umair Mohammad Hasni were dislodged from polling stations before the compilation of results.

The PPP chairman said that on the one hand the notification of winner PPP candidate from PS-114 Karachi by-election Saeed Ghani was being withheld on a simple application from the losing candidate, while on the other hand the police was unleashed against PPP workers protesting “manipulation” of election results and “rigging” in NA-260 Quetta-Chagai.

Bilawal Bhutto warned that all the workers detained should be released forthwith and “rigging” should be investigated transparently.

He made it clear that the PPP would never tolerate any tampering with its mandate. Bilawal said that nation had attached high hopes in the chief election commissioner and stressed that attempts to drain the hopes of the people about 2018 general elections should be checked in time.