Tea House to become literary centre

VEHARI

The district administration will turn Vehari Tea House into a platform to bring together poets, writers and intellectuals to promote literary activities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti expressed his optimism while addressing a poetry session at Vehari Tea House the other day. Poets including Tanveer Sethi, Abdul Aziz Bhutta, Liaqat Ali Qamar, Rashid Arshad, Bilal Daha and Ishaq Jalandhri participated in the session and shared their poetic work. A large number of poetry-lovers including government officials attended the event.

On the occasion, the DC said that literary activities at the tea house will help maintain a peaceful environment across the district. The participants pointed out that the Vehari district produced many renowned poets and intellectuals who contributed to the world's literature. They expressed their optimism that the tea house will prove to be a launching pad for provide great writers, poets and intellectuals of the future.

At the end of the poetry session, at least Rs1 million was donated for the tea house rehabilitation. Assistant Commissioner Asif Hussain briefed the participants about construction process of the tea house.

PWC meeting held

NOORPUR THAL: Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sargodha Division Director Iftakhar Ahmad Cheema presided over a meeting of the Patients Welfare Committee Noorpur Thal and reviewed the PWCs performance. Iftikhar said the PWC NPT had done a good job. He said that serving humanity is worship as they earn the blessings of Allah in this world and the world hereafter. The govt is taking all possible steps to help and facilitate the poor living in rural areas, he added. Deputy Director Social Welfare district Khushab Malik Imtiaz Ahmad Mangat, Social Welfare Officer Tehsil Noorpur Thal madam Shabana Ajmal and others local social workers attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter