KAMALIA - People especially women have been deprived of proper treatment as Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital lacks Gynaecologist and requisite equipment since long.

An anonymous source told this correspondent that an X-ray machine was provided by the Health Department few months ago but the machine could not be installed so far. Similarly, paramedical staff was also appointed at the hospital but they lack skills to operate the X-ray machine and other equipment in the hospital's laboratory. However, availability of drugs for patients is ensured by the hospital management, the source added.

Attendants of patients demanded the Toba deputy commissioner to take notice of the situation and resolve their health-related woes.