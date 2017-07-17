HAFIZABAD - Some black sheep are patronising and facilitating the drug pushers to continue their nefarious business and to prevent their arrest as three more constables have been arrested on the charge.

There were charged with preventing the arrest of a drug peddler. According to police source, Shahid alias Goonga has been running the drug business since long and the police constables Zubair, Ahmad Shahzad and Haroon used to facilitate him and preventing his arrest.

On receiving secret information, DPO Ghias Gul deputed a police contingent to arrest the drug peddler. He not only arrested him but also recovered 2,750 grams charas from his possession.

The said drug peddler told the police that police constables Zubair, Ahmad Shahzad and Haroon had been facilitating him to flourish his dirty business. An inquiry was conducted and the allegations were proved correct. Hence the said cops were arrested and sent behind bar.

About a week ago two constables Arshad and Iftikhar Ahmad were also arrested on the charge of patronising and facilitating the drug peddler Allah Ditta of Dohatta Khurd since long.

The DPO said that he was determined to eliminate drug business and to purge the department of black sheep.

VISIT: District Council Chairman Afzal Hussain Tarar along with Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich visited the house of Irfan in Kolo Tarar whose father Rana Sanaullah, mother Safia Bibi and brother Usama Ihtasham who were electrocuted on Thursday.

They condoled the deaths and expressed their sympathies with him on the tragic deaths. On behalf of Chief Minister of the Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, they handed over cheques of Rs. twenty-four lakh to him. They also conveyed the condolence message of the CM to the members of the deceased family.