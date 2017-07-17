Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Naz Baloch left the party in favour of PPP yesterday that left twitter buzzing with multitude of responses.

Some have shown immense support:

The departure of #NazBaloch is also a reminder of all-male #PTI being hostile to serious minded female political workers — Maiza Hameed (@MaizaHameed) July 16, 2017

Naz Baloch Joins #PPP, Welcome — Javed Nayab Laghari (@JavedNLaghari) July 16, 2017

Btw, Naz Baloch joining PPP is a big loss to PTI, at least in Karachi. She was a dedicated worker of PTI. PTI needs to identify mistakes. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 16, 2017

Congrats @BBhuttoZardari on joining of Naz Baloch. pic.twitter.com/4VGdanI9fD — Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 16, 2017

Most are less than supportive about her decision:

NAZ Baloch joining PPP is good omen for PTI and good riddance., Once IK said to her Naz for god sake dont go unprepared on TV — Hassan Khan (@hassan_k82) July 16, 2017

After abusing PPP for years, Naz Baloch joins PPP, indeed for god not for any personal gain.



And PPP is feeling so proud of her. — Salman Sikandar (@SALSIKandar) July 16, 2017

Naz Baloch complains Imran Khan visits Karachi for few hours. And she quits PTI. — Inamullah Khattak (@Khan_Inam1) July 16, 2017

Naz Baloch once made a wrong claim about me today she left PTI but I will not make any comment best of luck pic.twitter.com/Siw6oyeWYQ — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 16, 2017

Would be interesting to see if Naz Baloch uses her twitter handle now. The handle carries 'PTI'. If she changes it, she'd lose the blue tick — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) July 16, 2017

Naz Baloch has her right to leave PTI and we have our right to unfollow her. It's not an abuse. Just our protest. Keep doing it. pic.twitter.com/kHBg98OyLS — Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 16, 2017

We don't need people like Naz Baloch. What has PTI ever achieved in Karachi with people like her? PTI Karachi has failed to impress always. — Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 16, 2017

The rest just wish her well in future endeavours.

The departure of Naz Baloch from PTI is a sad loss for the party.She defended n served PTI with a passion. I wish her success n good luck. — Fauzia Kasuri (@FauziaKasuri) July 16, 2017

Naz Baloch , die hard worker, PTI's media face, defender of Imran, tormentor of his rivals. Quite remarkable for her to leave. — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) July 16, 2017