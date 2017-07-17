Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Naz Baloch left the party in favour of PPP yesterday that left twitter buzzing with multitude of responses.
Some have shown immense support:
The departure of #NazBaloch is also a reminder of all-male #PTI being hostile to serious minded female political workers— Maiza Hameed (@MaizaHameed) July 16, 2017
Naz Baloch Joins #PPP, Welcome— Javed Nayab Laghari (@JavedNLaghari) July 16, 2017
Btw, Naz Baloch joining PPP is a big loss to PTI, at least in Karachi. She was a dedicated worker of PTI. PTI needs to identify mistakes.— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 16, 2017
Congrats @BBhuttoZardari on joining of Naz Baloch. pic.twitter.com/4VGdanI9fD— Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 16, 2017
#PTI is male chauvinist party, @NazBaloch_ says after joining #PPP https://t.co/sdft64yary— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 16, 2017
Most are less than supportive about her decision:
NAZ Baloch joining PPP is good omen for PTI and good riddance., Once IK said to her Naz for god sake dont go unprepared on TV— Hassan Khan (@hassan_k82) July 16, 2017
After abusing PPP for years, Naz Baloch joins PPP, indeed for god not for any personal gain.— Salman Sikandar (@SALSIKandar) July 16, 2017
And PPP is feeling so proud of her.
Naz Baloch complains Imran Khan visits Karachi for few hours. And she quits PTI.— Inamullah Khattak (@Khan_Inam1) July 16, 2017
Naz Baloch once made a wrong claim about me today she left PTI but I will not make any comment best of luck pic.twitter.com/Siw6oyeWYQ— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 16, 2017
Would be interesting to see if Naz Baloch uses her twitter handle now. The handle carries 'PTI'. If she changes it, she'd lose the blue tick— Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) July 16, 2017
Naz Baloch has her right to leave PTI and we have our right to unfollow her. It's not an abuse. Just our protest. Keep doing it. pic.twitter.com/kHBg98OyLS— Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 16, 2017
We don't need people like Naz Baloch. What has PTI ever achieved in Karachi with people like her? PTI Karachi has failed to impress always.— Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 16, 2017
The rest just wish her well in future endeavours.
The departure of Naz Baloch from PTI is a sad loss for the party.She defended n served PTI with a passion. I wish her success n good luck.— Fauzia Kasuri (@FauziaKasuri) July 16, 2017
Naz Baloch , die hard worker, PTI's media face, defender of Imran, tormentor of his rivals. Quite remarkable for her to leave.— Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) July 16, 2017
Lets wish Naz Baloch well & let her be. Its her choice & we hv to respect it, just as we respect choice of those who leave PPP to join PTI.— Sikander F. Bhadera (@SikanderFayyaz) July 16, 2017