OKARA - A man, along with two accomplices including a woman, suffocated his wife with a pillow on refusal of selling a piece of agriculture land here the other night.

According to police, Zubaida wife of Asif owned a six-kanal piece of agriculture land in village 41/2L. Her husband used to pressurize her to sale it but she did not agree. The other night, Asif along with Kashif and Rasheedan Bibi over powered her and suffocated her with a pillow. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Allah Ditta, brother of the deceased woman.