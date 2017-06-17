About 477 megawatts of the electricity produced through wind mills has been added to the national grid in Sindh during current financial year.

The total capacity of the wind power projects now stands at 785 megawatts of the electricity which will be enhanced to 1085 megawatts of the electricity during next financial year.

Sources concerned said that besides coal and wind power special attention is also being paid to the solar power.

Rs 30 billion World Bank funded Sindh Renewable Energy development project is being initiated in next financial year.

Through this project off- grid village electrification, Urban Rooftop PV and solar PV demonstration power plants will be installed.