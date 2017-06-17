GUJRANWALA-During Ramazan so far, price magistrates conducted a total of 2,804 raids in which 586 shopkeepers were fined Rs855,000 for profiteering.

All efforts have been made to provide relief for the citizens during Ramazan while no one would be allowed to overcharge the customers, said the district administration.

It asked the shopkeepers to place price lists at their shops and said that violators would be dealt with sternly. Addressing the price control meeting, the deputy commissioner directed the price magistrates to conduct raids at daily basis and ensure the selling of eatables according to the fixed rates at all Ramazan bazaars and markets.

FOUR HELD: Model Town police arrested two members of dacoit gang and recovered Rs600,000 and illicit arms from them. Accused Danish Hameed and Usman were involved in various dacoity incidents while their two companions were killed in a police encounter last month. SHO inspector Gohar Abbas told that the amount, four cell phones, one pump action, three pistols and bullets were recovered from them.

Court security officials arrested a man and a woman for quarrelling and torturing each other outside the court. Nasreen and Waris Ali were present outside the civil court for hearing a case. Meanwhile, they exchanged harsh words. Receiving the information session court security officials reached the spot and arrested them.