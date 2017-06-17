A huge quantity of fake medicines has been seized my Multan police here today while they arrested as many as seven culprits from the factory.

On a tip-off, the police and health department team conducted joint raid at a fake drugs factory in Bahadurpur area of tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala in Multan.

Huge quantity of fake medicines stocked in the factory was seized and the factory was sealed. Seven culprits were arrested from the factory and they were being interrogated after registering cases against them.