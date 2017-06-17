HAFIZABAD-The district administration has devised a comprehensive strategy to meet any eventuality during the upcoming monsoon rains and likely flood in River Chenab.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner stated while addressing the Rescue 1122 personnel after successful mock (night rescue and relief) exercises at QB Link Canal and Lower Chenab Canal near Head Sagar the other day. The acting DC appreciated the rescuers expertise and directed them to rectify weaknesses and drawbacks in the exercise.

Rescue in-charge Sibghatullah told the DC that they rescue local office has been provided with 35 boats, three vehicles and 500 life jackets to ensure prompt relief to the flood affectees. He said six boating points and as many flood relief centres have been setup in the district which, he said, would start functioning before the imminent flood.

The acting DC also visited the camps set up by Livestock Department and expressed his satisfaction over arrangements.

Hafizabad hospitals

declared best in Punjab

The DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian have been declared best hospitals in the Gujranwala division as well as the entire Punjab, District Health Authority CEO Dr Hamid Rafique claimed.

He said that according to Punjab Chief Minister’s Health Initiative Reward Scheme, both the hospitals were inspected by the third party who reported to the health indicator that these hospitals are providing best possible infrastructure, healthcare, free medicines and other facilities to patients.

He said the acting DC AD Warraich, the District Health Authority CEO and Medical Superintendents of both the hospitals - Dr Azam Athar Gill and Dr Muhammad Yunus Khokhar - were honoured with special awards by the CM in recognition of their best performance.