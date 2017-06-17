ISLAMABAD - Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and the army was fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

Addressing participants of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University Islamabad, Gen Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army was committed to defence and security of the country and will continue to perform with the support of the people of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has fought terrorism indiscriminately and the menace had to be eliminated through operation Raddul Fasaad. He said that terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity and should not be linked to any particular religion or belief.

The army chief said that terrorism could not be defeated by closing eyes from one’s own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames on others as being done by few players in the region.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by NDU President Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, security forces during an intelligence based operation recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from village Sar Kunr and Manzar Khel of Tehsil Datta Khel in North Waziristan Agency.

A statement issued by the ISPR on Friday said that the recovered arms and ammunition included 12.7 mm HMGs, SMGs, missile launcher, pistols, a large number of RPG 7 and ammunition of various calibres including rockets of RPG7, Draganov, rockets of 107 mm ,ammunition boxes of 12.7 HMGs, SMG, SBRL and IEDs along with detonators.

INP adds: Commander 10 Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza Friday visited troops deployed along Line of Control (LoC) in Iftikharabad Sector.

Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the visit Lt Gen Nadeem Raza reviewed the operational preparedness and expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness and vigilance exercised by forward troops.

The Commander 10 corps expressed his concern over continuous ceasefire violations by Indian troops targeting innocent civil population residing close to LoC.

While appreciating the indomitable spirit, Lt Gen Nadeem Raza lauded the high morale of deployed troops and unflinching resolve of civil population of the area and urged for a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations.