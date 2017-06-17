Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar recalls cricket history between arch rivals and said Pakistan takes the lead in winning the matches against India.

Pakistan and India are set to clash on Sunday in the ICC trophy.

Asad Umer tweeted that from total 128 matches which India and Pakistan have played against each other, Pakistan has won 72 matches as compared to India who won only 52 matches,

history update for the sunday final : Pak & Ind have played 128 one day matches in all. 4 ended in no result. 52 won by Ind & 72 won by Pak — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 16, 2017



