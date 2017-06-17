LODHRAN-The district administration has asked the owners of gas filling stations to ensure the implementation of safety precautions at the stations.

The deputy commissioner expressed these remarks while addressing a cheque distribution ceremony held for the victims of the Adda Shahnaal gas cylinder blast at his office. He said that the people who were injured during the incident will also be provided with the compensation cheques in a few days.

MNA Abdul Rehman Kanjoo said that the families of the victims who lost lives will be provided with Rs500,000 each while injured will be provided with Rs100,000 each. They expressed their condolence to the families. DC Raja Khurram Shahzad and the MNA distributed the cheques to the families.

Speech, essay contest

termed vital for students

Speech and essay writing competitions build confidence and promote sense of excel amongst students, Deputy Commissioner Raja Khurram Shahzad said.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony held under Punjab Chief Minister’s Speech and Essay Writing Competition here the other day. He said the Punjab CM has introduced revolutionary steps to improve education standards in the province.

On the occasion, District Officer (education) Aslam Qaisrani said a total of 48 position-holders from across the district have been awarded cash prizes worth Rs620,000 by the government.