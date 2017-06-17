SIALKOT-A man allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old-boy in village Jessarwala, Daska tehsil here on Friday.

The Daska Saddr Police, the suspect identified as Ali Hassan forcibly took the 11-year-old boy (identity withheld) to fields in village Jessarwala where he abused him. The accused, however, fled away after passersby gathered there after listening to the boy’s alarms. The Saddr Police have registered a case, with no arrest, in this regard.

LABOUR DIES

A labourer Rukhsawar died and two others including Pervaiz Maseeh and his brother Javaid Maseeh sustained critical injuries after receiving severe electric shocks from an electrical water motor.

The incident occurred when the labourers were cleaning a water pond in a marble factory owned by Asad Ameen in Daska city.

Ruksawar died on the spot while the two other were shifted Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.