QUETTA - Adviser to Chief Minister on Finance Sardar Aslam Bizenjo yesterday said it was their mission to see Balochistan an economically self-sufficient, developed and prosperous unit of the country.

Discussing the government priorities for 2017-18 budget, the finance adviser said education, health, law and order, communication and irrigation sectors had been focused.

Aslam Bizenjo asserted the deficit worth Rs 52 billion would be met by operating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Reko Diq-related projects in the province.

Flanked by Provincial Secretary Finance Akbar Hussain Durrani, Bizenjo was addressing a post-budget press conference at Civil Secretariat. He said Rs 54.94 billion had been allocated for education of which more than 10 percent had been reserved for developmental planning.

Briefing media persons, he averred Rs 24.41 billion had been reserved for health, Rs 34.82 billion for law and order, Rs 9.87 billion for irrigation, Rs 25.63 billion for communications, Rs 13.32 billion for agriculture and Rs 16.42 billion for energy sector had been suggested in the budget 2017-18. He said the government was taking measures to resolve the issue of deficit.

Aslam Bizenjo said the government had formed Balochistan Revenue Authority which had collected Rs 3 billion GST on services.

The adviser to the chief minister on finance went on to say Balochistan resources had been contributing greatly to the development of major cities like Islamabad and Karachi since long whereas the people of the province had been deprived of its resources.