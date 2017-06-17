ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that it was imperative to use the modern and creative medium of films to promote and project culture, heritage, traditions and screen tourism.

She made these remarks in a meeting with the spokesman of the Punjab Government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan here. They discussed the Films and Broadcasting Policy and the package announced by the Prime Minister for the revival of the film industry.

Marriyum explaining the main contours of the package said that it envisaged the establishment of National Film and Broadcasting Commission, National Film Institute and a Film Academy which would be equipped with the state-of-the-art film production gadgets.

She said that the package also included the launch of Prime Miniser's Finance Fund for Welfare of the Artists, besides concessions like relaxation in the financial rules and tax exemptions for the film makers. The minister said that the foreign film producers would also be extended maximum possible facilities.

She said that Pakistan must be recognized as a peaceful and free from suffocating environment country all over the world.

She said that during the past many years a heinous attempt was made to distort the shining and real face of Pakistan through the demon of terrorism. "Our culture was suppressed and regrettable efforts were unleashed to generate negative mindset in the country," she added.

Marriyum said that removing despondency from the minds of the people and turning it into a vibrant hope was one of the top priorities of the PML(N) government and the revival of the film industry could play a significant role in neutralizing the negative and fissiparous tendencies as well as providing healthy entertainment to the people.

She said that the true image of a democratic, peaceful, enlightened and a pluralist society could be better mirrored through quality films and that was why the present government was striving to revive the film industry like other institutions of the state.

The minister revealed that a second round of consultations with the artists and people connected with the film industry would be held in Lahore wherein the steps taken by the Prime Minister and the package announced by him would be presented before the stakeholders in the film industry. The session, she said will be presided by the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

The Spokesman of the Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that the provincial government would extend all possible help for promoting the national identity and the revival of the film industry, which he thought was an effective medium to evolve a counter-narrative to terrorism. He said the PML (N) government would persist with its policy to accord due veneration to the artists, poets, literary personalities and writers.