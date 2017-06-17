BAHAWALPUR/BUREWALA-Eight persons including a woman died and dozens others suffered injuries in two road accidents occurred in different areas on Friday.

In Bahawalpur, six passengers died and 37 others got injured when a passenger bus fell from a bridge in Chanigoth area of Tehsil Ahmedpur East.

According to rescue sources, a passenger bus, carrying more than 40 persons was on the way when suddenly near Chanigoth area it went out of control of the drive and plunged from a bridge.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and pulled out the dead bodies and injured including women and children trapped inside the bus after cutting its body. The injured were shifted them to nearby local hospital where three more persons succumbed to their injuries while some of the injured are stated to be in critical condition.

Police said that initial investigation revealed the incident happened due to speeding.

In Burewala, two persons including a woman died and eight others got injured in collision between hiace van and tractor-trolley here on Burewala-Chichawatni Road.

The bodies and injured of both incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective cities where condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious.