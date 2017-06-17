VEHARI-The district administration has pledged to ensure the public welfare through equitable distribution of resources and protection of their fundamental rights.

The Department of Population Welfare must raise the awareness about the family planning, speaker said during a meeting of District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, CEO Health Dr Shoaibur Rehman, District Officer Population Rao Rashid Hafeez, Tuqeer Akram, Dr Shahid, Muhammad Aslam and others were present in the meeting.

The DC advised the field staff to pay their vital role to educate the people about family planning. Because of speedy growth in population, many problems like residence, education, health and food are increasing day by day.

“An imbalance in population and resources is causing social differences. To educate people about family planning we can minimise these issues,” he said. District officer population Rao Rashid Hafeez discussed the statistics of last three months. The DC advised to keep more focus on the performance of the department.