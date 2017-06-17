ISLAMABAD - PPP leader and Senator Rehman Malik said that he will give a tough time to ruling party after appearing before Panama JIT on June 23. In a statement issued here on Friday Rehman Malik said, “I have informed JIT about investigative report against Sharif family and will present this report to JIT on merit”. He further said his appearance before JIT will give a tough time to PML-N, therefore, spreading all undue suspicions and doubts about him should be avoided.