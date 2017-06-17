Information Minister Maryyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is an absconder from Election Commission and Supreme Court.

While speaking to media Maryyum Aurangzeb took a jibe at Imran Khan by saying, “Imran says its shameful that sitting PM is going to JIT but I will say we are proud of our PM.” She further said that the prime minister had presented his whole family before the law.

Maryyum also called Imran Khan an absconder from SC and ECP. She taunted him by saying to come down from Nathia gali and appear before the court.