MUZAFFARGARH-A local court granted bail to Chairman Awami Raaj Party MNA Jamshed Dasti in a murder case on Friday. Muzaffargarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Rashid Anjum accepted the bail application of the already jailed MNA and ordered him to submit surety bonds of Rs200,000.

Jamshed Dasti was nominated as a co-accused in a murder case registered by the Muzaffargarh City Police in 2015. Dasti has been granted bail in three different cases by different courts so far. Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court DG Khan Judge Shakir Hassan rejected the police application, seeking further physical remand of Jamshed Dasti.

illegal arms case

The Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police registered a case MNA Jamshed Dasti on charges of holding illegal arms.

According to police, a case has been registered against Jamshed Dasti for holding G-3 gun, permit of which has expired while 15 bullets have also recovered from his possession. According to police, the permit of G-3 gun was issued on December 30, 2014, which gone expire on December 29, 2015. However, the MNA did not renew till date.