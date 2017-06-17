KASUR-Local landlords have encroached on Ganda Singh Road by putting maize harvest to get it dry, causing great difficulties for the motorists and pedestrians.

According to motorists, the road seems no-go area as local landlords have virtually encroached on the road by spreading their maize crop. They said the illegal practice has disturbed traffic flow on the road and people have to take a long way at a cost of precious time, which otherwise takes not more than 10 minutes. They also questioned the traffic police efficiency and presence, it seems the road has been built for the landlords not public use. They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and DPO to take notice of the situation and take action against the landlords for causing public nuisance.

Rs9b uplift funds released

KOT RADHA KISHAN-MPA Anees Qureshi said that the government has released an amount of Rs9 billion for the development of his constituency.

He said appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122, as the government has approved the building of Rescue 1122 office in Kot Radha Kishan. He said that the government is working for the betterment of the area apart from all the political opposition.