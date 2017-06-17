LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday granted a stay order restraining the Punjab Food Authority from acting against a leading manufacturer of dairy products and other food items in Pakistan.

According to details, the Lahore High Court granted a stay order to the petitioner, which is the manufacturer of dairy products, against Punjab Food Authority since the petitioner had submitted that it had a good prima facie case and it would likely succeed on merits.

A writ petition has also been filed in the Lahore High Court in which it had submitted that it would suffer irreparable loss. The petitioner also submitted that the balance of convenience/inconvenience was also in favour of it.

The high court has restrained the Punjab Food Authority and the director general of the Punjab Food Authority from taking any coercive measures against the manufacturer or any of its vendors.