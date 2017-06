Four most wanted men suspected of planning an attack on Youm-e-Ali (R.A) rally have been arrested by Paramilitary Rangers today in Karachi.

The raid was conducted on a tipoff from intelligence agencies in Orangi Town area.

Ranger’s spokesperson said the suspects belong to banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi group. A suicide jacket, 15 kilograms of explosives, eighteen hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from their possession.