FAISALABAD:-A man allegedly killed his two sisters in the name of honour here in Nishatabad locality late the other night. The suspect, Allah Ditta, was taking his sisters Sidra,18, and Aliza,14, to his home from their paternal home when he strangled both the girls to death and escaped, police officials said. The bodies were shifted to Allied Hospital for post-mortem. The police are on the lookout for the suspect, a local police spokesperson said.