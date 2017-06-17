Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that the real place where PM Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif belong to is Adyala jail.

Addressing media personnel, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the Sharifs did not have any money trail with them that is why they have been crying for justice.

“What atrocities were committed against them during Bhutto’s era?” asked Imran. “Lots of institutes were nationalised during that time period. No injustice was done to Sharif family,” he added.

Imran said that the Sharifs were given back their assets for supporting General Zia-ul-Haq.

He criticised that PM Nawaz Sharif and his family could not even show their source of income.

“Where did the funds come from and where did they go, the Sharifs have no justification for that,” he said.

The PTI chief said that PML-N has almost lost the match against the JIT. He also added that PML-N leaders are busy talking trash about the JIT every other day .

“These criminals will find no place to hide,” Imran continued.

“The real place of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif is Adyala jail,” he said.

The PTI chief referred to Shehbaz Sharif as the ‘Mujrim-e-Aala’ and said that this could not be a conspiracy against the Sharifs since the case was clearly exposed in the Panama Papers scandal.