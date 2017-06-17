Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said it’s outrageous that PMLN is comparing Sharifs to Hazrat Umar RA.

A day earlier Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Joint Investigation Team to record his statement. PMLN leaders rejoiced and stated that the sitting PM has upheld the democracy and believes in supremacy of law. PM’s sons Hussain and Hassan also appeared before the JIT to record their statement in Panama case previously.

Imran Khan tweeted that it’s a matter of shame that PM, CM and their kids have to appear before the JIT on criminal charges,  


He also said that it was outrageous to compare Sharifs to Hazrat Umer RA,