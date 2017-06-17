Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said it’s outrageous that PMLN is comparing Sharifs to Hazrat Umar RA.

A day earlier Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Joint Investigation Team to record his statement. PMLN leaders rejoiced and stated that the sitting PM has upheld the democracy and believes in supremacy of law. PM’s sons Hussain and Hassan also appeared before the JIT to record their statement in Panama case previously.

Imran Khan tweeted that it’s a matter of shame that PM, CM and their kids have to appear before the JIT on criminal charges,

It shd be a matter of shame, not applause, for PMLN that their ldrs, the PM, CM & their kids have to appear before JIT on criminal charges — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2017





He also said that it was outrageous to compare Sharifs to Hazrat Umer RA,

Outrageous: PMLN comparing corrupt, money laundering, asset concealing, tax evading Sharifs to Hazrat Umar RA a paragon of honesty & virtue https://t.co/moHFebjCAP — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 16, 2017



