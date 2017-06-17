High Commission of Pakistan in London hosted an Iftar dinner in the honor of national cricket team for qualifying for the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Syed Ibne Abbas welcomed the players on their arrival. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan and PCB Executive Committee Chief Najam Sethi also attended the dinner, and encouraged the team.

National team’s Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and other cricketers came at the dinner along with their families. Sarfraz Ahmed said the green shirts will display good performance in the final, and seemed determined to beat the arch-rival.

Hasan Ali remained the center of attraction for all due to his brilliant performance with the ball in the championship. The fast bowler is also the leading wicket taker of the tournament. Fans also took selfies with their favourite players in the dinner.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan will lock horns with India in the final of Champions Trophy on Sunday at The Oval.