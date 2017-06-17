ISLAMABAD - Pakistan looks up to the United States, Russia and China to resolve its tension with India and the regional conflicts as both India and Afghanistan have failed to respond to bilateral efforts, Foreign Ministry officials said.

Russia and China have offered Pakistan to play their role in defusing tension with India and Afghanistan respectively.

India however, claimed that Russia had made no such offer during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan this month.

A spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs said: “No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India. It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India’s consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence.”

This week, Pakistan had welcomed President Putin’s offer to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi to ease tension in South Asia.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan welcomed the UNSC permanent member Russia’s attention and intention to play a role in this longstanding issue on the council’s agenda.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Pakistan had not sought Russian intervention but Putin had himself offered to help.

“India says we need to resolve the issues bilaterally but for the last 70 years they have failed to respond,” he pointed out.

The senior official said that India had been violating the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary since 1947.

“Had they been sincere, we would have settled all the issues in 70-odd years. We now seriously look up to the US, Russia and China to play a role,” he added.

The official said that the issues between Pakistan and India were bilateral but had gained international significance.

“There is nothing wrong if the super powers intervene and help us find a solution. China is active to improve our ties with Afghanistan, which we welcome. The US also wants peace in South Asia,” he added.

Another official said that the US, Russia and China would not sit as parties in their efforts to defuse Pak-India and Pak-Afghan tension.

“They will play a role as a super power and may help us find a solution, which is acceptable to both of us,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, on Friday, in a statement during the 35th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Pakistan highlighted the grave situation of gross and systemic violations of human rights and denial of fundamental freedoms in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan said that the Indian government had broken its own record of brutalities in Kashmir, not only target killings but also by indiscriminately killing over 100 young unarmed Kashmiri protesters.

The Indian forces have blinded hundreds of Kashmiris, including children, and injured over 16,000 protesters with live ammunition, pellet guns and gas shells, the statement said.

The world witnessed its first “mass blinding” in Kashmir, which compelled The New York Times to label the year 2016 as a "Year of dead eyes" in Kashmir, it added.

The continuing Indian brutalities and unprecedented violence by Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since July 2016 are crimes against humanity.

Indian barbarity is a cause of deep anguish and pain for the Kashmiris, and a slur on respect for human rights globally, the statement said.

“India has banned the social, electronic and print media to prevent reports of brutalities against Kashmiris from reaching the outside world. Despite this media blackout, the atrocities being committed in Kashmir are being reported in Indian and international media. These brutalities are also being increasingly criticised in many parliaments around the world. Political analysts and members of civil society from across the globe have concluded that the large-scale uprising, which is going on in IoK, involving mostly young unarmed Kashmiris confronting fully-armed Indian occupation forces, clearly shows that Kashmir is a burning issue requiring urgent International attention,” the statement said.

In their desperation to hide the reality of the indigenous uprising of young Kashmiris, including by tens of thousands of girls and boys, India is trying to equate it with terrorism.

The facts have repeatedly come out proving that indigenous Kashmiris were killed by Indian occupation forces in “fake encounters” and “buried”.

Nobody believes that thousands of young boys and girls, who have been agitating ceaselessly since July, 2016 are terrorists, it said.

The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are losing faith in Indian democracy since in the recent sham by-election in Srinagar on 9th April.

The abysmally low voter turnout of seven per cent collapsing to two per cent during re-polling is the lowest in 30 years, said the statement.

Despite Indian state terrorism and repression, the steadfast resolve displayed by the Kashmiris sends a clear message to India.

How many more Kashmiris would India kill so mercilessly? If India thinks that by killing more and more Kashmiri youth India would suppress the Kashmiris movement for their right of self determination, it has not learnt any lessons from history, it said.

“We call upon the international community to urge India to put an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris and behave as a responsible member of the international community by honouring its commitments and obligations under International human rights and the humanitarian law,” it said.