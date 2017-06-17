Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to reduce fare of domestic flights by 25 percent on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a post on social networking website Twitter, PIA wrote, “Special Eid Discount! 25 percent off on all domestic flights!”

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr will likely to take place on June 26.

The new moon of Shawwal will be born on 7:31on June 24 and will be visible on next day as the weather is expected to remain fair across the country whereas some parts will remain partly cloudy, said a press release issued by PMD.