The Prime Minister House has said that telephones of witnesses have been tapped, while the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Leaks case against the Sharif family is utilising most of its energy on media monitoring as there are is no solid proof to support the allegations.

The PM House also denied allegations of tutoring witnesses and persons who are being summoned by the JIT. It also denied leakage of summons issued by the JIT for the prime minister’s appearance before it, saying the summons may have been leaked by the JIT or its staff. The PM House maintained that in any way, such summons are a matter of public knowledge and do not in any manner hamper the investigations as alleged.

The JIT, in its application filed with the Supreme Court, had levelled serious allegations against the Prime Minister's House, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Ministry of Law and Justice, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, had sought reply from the Attorney General for Pakistan over the allegations levelled by the JIT.

In pursuance of the court’s order, Attorney General Ashter Ausaf has submitted a four-page reply yesterday, containing replies by SECP, NAB, FBR, Law Ministry, Intelligence Bureau and the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

The attorney general submitted that the reliance and reference to technical analysis is indeed an admission by the JIT of phone tapping and monitoring of witnesses, a violation of law and the Constitution. He prayed the Supreme Court to order transparency in investigation of the case.

The JIT report, while referring to “the analysis of technical means”, alleged that witnesses are being tutored by or at the behest of the respondents and confidential letters are being leaked by misusing the location of the PM’s House.