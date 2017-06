Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on personal visit tomorrow, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to sources, his family members will accompany him.

After visit of Saudi Arabia, Nawaz Sharif will leave for London for medical checkup on June 25.

He is expected to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in London with his family.

It must be noted that Prime Minister had a heart surgery last year and his check up was scheduled in June.

Prime Minister will return back to Pakistan on June 30th.