SIALKOT-The local clay potters have urged the government to take steps for the survival of over a century-old pottery industry that is at verge of destruction due to lack of government patronage and incentives.

About 30km away from Sialkot, city Pasrur is famous for producing pottery which is eminent for clay cooking pots like cauldron which is still used for cooking in big hotels and restaurants especially at homes.

Pasrur is native city of Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid. Talking to newsmen, the clay pot makers said that the industry is famous but its growth could not be improved.

A large number of small pottery units are functioning on roadsides of Pasrur and most of vendors working at their homes for earning a living. They said that there was a great need of establishment of ‘Mini Industrial Estate’ in Pasrur city. They also demanded early provision of basic facilities under one roof for flourishing the industry.

They also urged the government to remold the century old pottery industry on modern and scientific lines as the units are still using old traditional techniques in Pasrur. They added that the artisans engaged in clay pottery were fully capable of improving the standard and quality of its pottery manufacturing in accordance with international standard.

The clay potters urged the government to take immediate steps for its survival and resolution of multifarious problems being faced by it. They added that due to the lack of governmental patronage, the industry is taking last breath because many units have been closed down due to the lack of incentives, the government’s support and longstanding unresolved problems being faced by the industry.

Bashir Ahmed, a potter, said that the industry was suffering great crisis due to which its advancement and growth have stopped while the departments concerned are playing the role of silent spectators.

Aslam said that the clay pots still retain their significance in this era of modern technology. Pasrur city is hub of clay pots especially Haandies and Chajjar, said Maqsudul Husnain.

Some local potters said that now the trend of living in the urban areas was changing towards the use of the clay pots. They added that the taste of the meals cooked in Haandies have always been greater than metal pots.

Local people including Maqsudul Husnain, Rana Muhammad Akram, Mehmood Butt Bablu, Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Abid Mehmood, Ehsan Gillani, Naseer Ahmed, Khurram Shehzad and Khalid Mehmood said that almost every house in the rural and even urban areas has a Chajjar and a Haandi to lure the family members and even the guests. Some local artisans in Pasrur have also introduced attractive and fascinating clay coolers giving an advanced shape to the decades old techniques of making the clay pots.

They said that the clay pots with the colourful designs fascinate the buyers, adding that the time has returned back and the people are also giving preference to clay pots even in the modern era to metal ones. The local artisans urged the government to patronise and encourage them at every level to boom up the industry.